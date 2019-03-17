Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home
700 7th St
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
412-331-0900
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES D'ALESSIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES "DOLLY" (SZCZUBLEWSKI) D'ALESSIO

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOLORES "DOLLY" (SZCZUBLEWSKI) D'ALESSIO Obituary
D'ALESSIO DOLORES "DOLLY" (SZCZUBLEWSKI)

Age 96, passed away on March 11. Beloved wife of the late Joseph D'Alessio; loving mother to three children: John (Teri), Gregory (Rose), and Carol (Bernie) Lynch, and adored Nana to nine grand and seven great-grandchildren. Dolly lived a full, faith-filled life. Even with daunting responsibilities, she became a beautician and shop owner who modeled for the Zegarelli brothers. She was an endearing story-teller, filling a room with laughter, recounting hilarious true life stories. Dolly enjoyed traveling and loved ballroom dancing. Now that she is reunited with Joe, they will be dancing the ballrooms in heaven through eternity. Dolly has donated her body to research. Memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.Remembrance will be at a later date. Please view the family's guestbook online at www.musmannofh.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now