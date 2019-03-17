D'ALESSIO DOLORES "DOLLY" (SZCZUBLEWSKI)

Age 96, passed away on March 11. Beloved wife of the late Joseph D'Alessio; loving mother to three children: John (Teri), Gregory (Rose), and Carol (Bernie) Lynch, and adored Nana to nine grand and seven great-grandchildren. Dolly lived a full, faith-filled life. Even with daunting responsibilities, she became a beautician and shop owner who modeled for the Zegarelli brothers. She was an endearing story-teller, filling a room with laughter, recounting hilarious true life stories. Dolly enjoyed traveling and loved ballroom dancing. Now that she is reunited with Joe, they will be dancing the ballrooms in heaven through eternity. Dolly has donated her body to research. Memorial donations may be made to the . Arrangements entrusted to ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC.Remembrance will be at a later date. Please view the family's guestbook online at www.musmannofh.com