DOERFLER DOLORES

Age 78, of Zelienople, passed away on Saturday, March 21, 2020, while under the care of UPMC Passavant Hospital in McCandless Twp. Born February 26, 1942, in Pittsburgh, she was the daughter of the late Frank Flammia and Virginia Cuifi Flammia. Dolores was excellent at crafting, quilting and crocheting. She was a member of St. Ferdinand Catholic Church in Cranberry Twp., where she used her quilting skills to help make comfort blankets for the sick, for weddings and for funeral services. During Lent and Easter, the comfort blankets would be hung around the perimeter of the church for parishioners to view. Despite her physical disabilities over the past few years, she still remained humble and charitable. Above all, Dolores loved her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She will be dearly missed and fondly remembered. She leaves behind to cherish her memory her children, Robert Doerfler of Shaler Twp., Kelly Doerfler of Cranberry Twp., and Kari (Michael) Bernot of Lower Burrell; her grandchildren, Robert, Holly and Zachary Doerfler, and Cori Marie and Russell David Doerfler-Hibay; and her lifelong friend, Janice Greco and family. In addition to her parents, Dolores was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Patrick Doerfler, who passed away on May 12, 2016; and her sister, Jeannie Stuthers. Due to the recent health concerns, a private family viewing will be held at BOYLAN-GLENN-KILDOO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 130 Wisconsin Ave./P.O. Box 2155, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066, on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. A service to celebrate Dolores' life will be held at a later date, where everyone is welcome to attend. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the , 810 River Ave., Suite 140, Pittsburgh, PA 15212. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.boylanfuneralservices.com.