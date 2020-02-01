Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES DAGOSTINO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES E. DAGOSTINO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES E. DAGOSTINO Obituary
DAGOSTINO DOLORES E.

Age 95, of Baldwin Boro, formerly of Pittsburgh, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 30, 2020. Dolores is survived by her two sons, Robert P. (Cynthia) Dagostino and Wayne A. (Cheryl) Dagostino, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul R. Dagostino, as well as her parents, Henry and Emma Bartz. Dolores loved to crochet, complete jigsaw puzzles, and spend time with her adored family, friends, and neighbors. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, Febuary 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org/Donate. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now