DAGOSTINO DOLORES E.
Age 95, of Baldwin Boro, formerly of Pittsburgh, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 30, 2020. Dolores is survived by her two sons, Robert P. (Cynthia) Dagostino and Wayne A. (Cheryl) Dagostino, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Paul R. Dagostino, as well as her parents, Henry and Emma Bartz. Dolores loved to crochet, complete jigsaw puzzles, and spend time with her adored family, friends, and neighbors. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 3, 2020, from 2 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held on Tuesday, Febuary 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans at dav.org/Donate. Condolences may be shared at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 1, 2020