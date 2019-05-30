Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bock Funeral Ltd.
1500 Mt Royal Blvd
Glenshaw, PA 15116
412-486-8500
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES PARKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES E. (FREDERICK) PARKS

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DOLORES E. (FREDERICK) PARKS Obituary
PARKS DOLORES E. (FREDERICK)

Age 90, of Sharps Hill, the angels escorted Dolores to heaven on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, to join her departed family. Beloved wife of 68 years to Albert J. Parks; loving mother of Debra R. (Edward) Babcock, Diane M. (Walt) Holderny, and the late Glen A. (Ingrid Wadlow) Parks; proud grandmother of Daniel (Kacie) Holderny, Glen (Sarah) Parks, Randy (Heather) Parks, and Nicholas (Megan) Parks; also survived by nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Lil Lewis and all of the AHN Hospice staff. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bock Funeral Ltd.
Download Now