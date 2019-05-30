PARKS DOLORES E. (FREDERICK)

Age 90, of Sharps Hill, the angels escorted Dolores to heaven on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, to join her departed family. Beloved wife of 68 years to Albert J. Parks; loving mother of Debra R. (Edward) Babcock, Diane M. (Walt) Holderny, and the late Glen A. (Ingrid Wadlow) Parks; proud grandmother of Daniel (Kacie) Holderny, Glen (Sarah) Parks, Randy (Heather) Parks, and Nicholas (Megan) Parks; also survived by nine great-grandchildren. The family would like to give a special thanks to Lil Lewis and all of the AHN Hospice staff. Friends will be received on Thursday from 1 to 8 p.m. at the BOCK FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 1500 Mt. Royal Blvd., Glenshaw, where a Funeral Service will be held on Friday at 11:30 a.m.