|
|
STEFANSKI DOLORES E. (TRAUTVETTER)
Age 84, of Bridgeville, on July 26, 2019. Beloved wife of Harry R. Stefanski; loving mother of Harry C. (Genevieve) Stefanski, of Farmington Hills, MI, Catherine (Walter) Cormack of Bridgeville and Chester (Ange) Stefanski of Castle Shannon; cherished grandmother of 10 and great- grandmother of 11; sister of Bill (Mei) Trautvetter of Florida and the late Isabella (the late Jack) Morgan. Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Tuesday at NOON. Interment at Jefferson Memorial Park. View and share condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019