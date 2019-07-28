Home

Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
Service
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
12:00 PM
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
DOLORES E. (TRAUTVETTER) STEFANSKI


1934 - 2019
DOLORES E. (TRAUTVETTER) STEFANSKI Obituary
STEFANSKI DOLORES E. (TRAUTVETTER)

Age 84, of Bridgeville, on July 26, 2019.  Beloved wife of Harry R. Stefanski; loving mother of Harry C. (Genevieve) Stefanski, of Farmington Hills, MI, Catherine (Walter) Cormack of Bridgeville and Chester (Ange) Stefanski of Castle Shannon; cherished grandmother of 10 and great- grandmother of 11; sister of Bill (Mei) Trautvetter of Florida and the late Isabella (the late Jack) Morgan.  Family and friends received on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333), where a service will be held on Tuesday at NOON. Interment at Jefferson Memorial Park. View and share condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 28, 2019
