WM. Slater & Sons Inc.,
301 Virginia Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15211
412-381-3345
DOLORES E. (BORELLI) URAM

DOLORES E. (BORELLI) URAM Obituary
URAM DOLORES E. (BORELLI)

Age 85, a lifelong resident of Mt. Washington, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020. Beloved Wife of the late Joseph M. Uram; loving mother of Matthew (Beth Brutico) Uram and Stephanie M. (Mike) Druga; cherished grandma of Ashley, Emily and Allison Druga; beloved sister of David (Marie) Borelli, Theresa (the late Ralph) Eck. Also survived by nieces and nephews. Dolly was a volunteer with Catholic Charities, an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan, enjoyed trips to the Casino but mostly, loved spending time with her granddaughters. Family and friends welcome Sunday, 12-2 and 4-6 p.m. at WM. SLATER & SONS, INC., (412-381-3345) 301 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington 15211. Funeral Mass in St. Mary of the Mount Church, Monday 10 a.m. Burial to follow in St. John Vianney Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please enjoy a glass of Amaretto in Dolly's memory. www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 31, 2020
