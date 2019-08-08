|
SCHWEIGER DOLORES ELAINE (JELACIC)
Age 91, a long-time resident of Moon Township, died August 6, 2019, at her daughter Suzana's home in Southlake, Texas. Suzana cared for her for the last four years as she suffered from Alzheimer's. Dolly was born in 1928, in Pittsburgh, PA to Joseph and Suzana Jelacic. She graduated from Penn State in 1950, with a degree in teaching and was a member of Kappa Delta Sorority. Dolly taught Kindergarten at St. Margaret Mary Church in Moon Township, and then started the first transitional class in America for children entering first grade, in the Moon School District where she retired after 25 years. Dolly was an avid gardener and belonged to the Moon Township Garden Club, Homemakers Club and a Ladies Card Club where she formed life-long friendships. Dolly was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 56 years, Gerard F. Schweiger Sr. and son, William Schweiger. She is survived by her children, Gerard F. Schweiger Jr. (Karen), Suzana Holmquist (Glenn), Lizana Schweiger, Daniel Schweiger (Michael) and Paul Schweiger (Catherine); grandmother to Erica, Carrie, Matthew, Samantha and Addison; and aunt to numerous nieces and nephews. Dolly, had a strong Catholic faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and beauty and peace that would await her after her passing. Viewing will be held on Friday, August 9th from 5-8 p.m. in the HUNTSMAN FUNERAL HOME, of Moon Twp. (1522 Coraopolis Hts. Rd.) With a Mass to celebrate Dolly's life on Saturday, at 9:30 a.m., in St. Margaret Mary Church in Moon Twp. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be sent to The Smile Train, www.smiletrain.com www.huntsmanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 8, 2019