Home

POWERED BY

Services
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
(724) 625-2900
Visitation
Monday, Sep. 23, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
McDonald-Aeberli Funeral Home, Inc.
238 Crowe Avenue
Mars, PA 16046
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Kilian Church
7076 Franklin Rd
Cranberry Twp, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES CHIPLOCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES F. CHIPLOCK


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES F. CHIPLOCK Obituary
CHIPLOCK DOLORES F.

On Thursday, September 19, 2019, age 93, of West Deer, formerly of Mars, wife of the late Walter Chiplock; mother of Paul Chiplock (Lori), Diane Kranz (Robert), Alice Chiplock with whom she made her home, Joan Walsnovich (Eric), and the late Walter "Wally" Chiplock; grandmother of Jonathan Chiplock (Amanda), Ashley Warheit (Ryan), and Evan and Jacob Walsnovich; great-grandmother of Madelyn and Colton Chiplock and Hadley Warheit; sister of Blanche Cannon (Dale) and the late Thomas, Donald, Paul and James (Bernice) King.  Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Monday from 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Kilian Church Food Pantry. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.   

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now