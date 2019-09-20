|
CHIPLOCK DOLORES F.
On Thursday, September 19, 2019, age 93, of West Deer, formerly of Mars, wife of the late Walter Chiplock; mother of Paul Chiplock (Lori), Diane Kranz (Robert), Alice Chiplock with whom she made her home, Joan Walsnovich (Eric), and the late Walter "Wally" Chiplock; grandmother of Jonathan Chiplock (Amanda), Ashley Warheit (Ryan), and Evan and Jacob Walsnovich; great-grandmother of Madelyn and Colton Chiplock and Hadley Warheit; sister of Blanche Cannon (Dale) and the late Thomas, Donald, Paul and James (Bernice) King. Friends received at the McDONALD-AEBERLI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 238 Crowe Ave., Mars, PA on Monday from 7-9 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial at St. Kilian Church, 7076 Franklin Rd., Cranberry Twp., PA 16066 on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to St. Kilian Church Food Pantry. Directions and condolences are available at www.mcdonald-aeberli.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 20, 2019