HRAPLA DOLORES F. (LUCAS)
Age 93, formerly of South Side, on Friday, December 20, 2019. Wife of the late Thaddeus F. Hrapla. Aunt of Ray (Mary) Lucas, Dave (Val) Lucas, Cyndi, Richard, Jeffrey and Jerry Hrapla. Sister of the late Ray (late Melva), the late Ralph and the late Tony Lucas. Survived by her sister-in-law, Betty. Also survived by many great and great-great-nieces and nephews. She loved to travel and followed Ray Jay Polka Band, and going to the casino. She was a huge sports fan, especially the Pirates. She was employed for 40 years at H. J. Heinz. Friends received at the JOHN J. GMITER FUNERAL HOME, LTD., 119 South 15th Street, South Side on Thursday, December 26, 2019 from 2 -4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Prayer on Friday, December 27, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Immaculate Heart of Mary Church Polish Hill at 10:00 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019