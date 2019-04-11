RICHEY DOLORES FLORA

Age 80, passed away peacefully, April 7, 2019, due to complications of Alzheimer's. She was born June 1, 1938 to Flo and George Cahall. She married her love, Gerard Richey, in December 1956. Dolores loved her family and devoted her life to being the most amazing, supportive, and positive wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a very active woman in many ways. She was the captain of the Dover Delaware High School Cheerleading Team, President of the Highcliff Mother's Club, a Junior Master's in Bridge, competed in the first Senior Woman's World Series of Softball, and was a beauty contestant for Miss Delaware. One of her last words were "what a wonderful, wonderful life!" And that is what she lived, represented, and provided her family. Her caring and loving soul made every person feel worth and importance. Her life was a living example of unconditional compassion for anyone who crossed her path.

Dolores is survived by her husband, Gerard Richey; daughter, Ivy Fodor; two sons, Michael and Shawn; her six grandchildren, Jeremy, Nicole, Adam, Josh, Zachary, and Madison; and four great-grandchildren, Cadence, Austin, Taylor, and Kinsley. All of these she loved and touched deeply. The family will be celebrating her life together. Arrangements by the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Wildwood Chapel, 2850 Jack St., Aliquippa, PA 15001.