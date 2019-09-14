Home

DOLORES G. (SUSELLA) LUSI

DOLORES G. (SUSELLA) LUSI Obituary
LUSI DOLORES G. (SUSELLA)

Peacefully, on Wednesday, September 11, 2019, age 93 of Leechburg, formerly of Bloomfield and Turtle Creek. Dolores was the daughter of the late Joseph and the late Margaret (Gorman) Susella. She was the wife of the late Joseph Popyak and the late Dominic Lusi. Dolores is survived by her daughter, Mary (Clyde) Stone; grandchildren, James "Jim" and Joseph "Joe" (Stephanie) Stahl; great-grandchildren, Jacob, Jillian, Jonah and Hailey. She is also survived by her sister, Rita; numerous nieces, nephews and friends. She was preceded in passing by her siblings, Joseph, Regis, Irene, Catherine, Lilly Regina and Peggy. Dolores worked as a secretary for the Shindler Houghton Elevator Company. Following her retirement, she volunteered at West Penn Hospital. She enjoyed knitting and sewing, as well as attending mass and praying the Rosary daily. Family and friends welcomed in the ALFIERI FUNERAL HOME, INC., 201 Marguerite Ave, Wilmerding, PA 15148, 412-824-4332, on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday at 10 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine, North Versailles. Dolores will be laid to rest in New St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, next to her first husband, Joseph Popyak. Please visit us at, www.alfierifuneralhome.com for online condolences.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 14, 2019
