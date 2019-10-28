Home

More Obituaries for DOLORES CADE
DOLORES GLYNN CADE

DOLORES GLYNN CADE Obituary
CADE DOLORES GLYNN

Age 89, of Franklin, passed away on Oct. 25, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late James F. Glynn and Marcella Gurowski Costello. Attended Langley High School. She worked at Cathedral Pharmacy as a Clerk and Junction Pharmacy as a clerk. Dolores then was a homemaker who took pride in raising her family and was active in the PTA. Loving wife of late Russell L. Cade; mother of Russell L. Cade, Jr., Hazel M. Cade Antonucci, Debra A. Harry (Don), Howard J. Cade (Cheryl) and Susan L. Crisman (Ken); Grandma of Joseph C. Antonucci III (Ashley), Gina M. Antonucci, Nicholas R. Cade (Jennifer), Jason L. Cade, Stacey E. Yeager (John) and Bryan D. Lentz; also surviving are five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents, husband and brother, James F. Glynn, Jr. Funeral arrangements entrusted to HUFF-GUTHRIE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 312 West Park St., Franklin where private visitation will be held for the family. A graveside service will follow at Allegheny Cemetery in Pittsburgh. Online condolences and flowers may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019
