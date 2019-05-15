|
|
JAMISON DOLORES H.
Age 86, peacefully on May 12, 2019. Beloved mother of Robert, Rev. Debra (Adolph) Sims, Darryl (Debora), Keith (Beth), Thomas (Roberta), Dolores, Vernon, Kathleen and the late Sonda Patterson and Terrence Jamison; she is also survived by 35 grandchildren; 47 great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends. Visitation Thursday 4 to 8 p.m. at the Mt. Ararat Baptist Church, 271 Paulson Ave., 15206. Funeral service on Friday at 11 a.m. Professional services entrusted to COSTON FUNERAL HOMES, INC., 412-661-5916. www.costonfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 15, 2019