Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
St. George Orthodox Church
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
12:00 PM
St. George Orthodox Church
Bridgeville, PA
View Map
DOLORES J. "DOLLY" ABRAHMS

DOLORES J. "DOLLY" ABRAHMS Obituary
ABRAHMS DOLORES J. "DOLLY"

Age 92, of Vanadium Woods, formerly of Bridgeville, on May 14, 2019. Beloved sister of the late Elizabeth, Mike, Joe, John, Harry, Mary, and Jewell Abrahms, Anne Ferris, Helen Athas, and Margaret Hajel; sister-in-law of the late Josephine Abrahms; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dolly was a retired employee of Allegheny County and a lifetime member of St. George Orthodox Church, where she was a member of the choir. Friends received Friday, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon, at St. George Orthodox Church, Bridgeville. Memorials may be made to the St. George Church Building Fund. Arrangements by WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 16, 2019
