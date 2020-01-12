Home

Age 80, of Clinton, on January 9, 2020. Beloved wife of 56 years to William Delbert Combs; beloved mother of Susan and her husband, Bird Peindl; sister of Ramona (Ray) Cunningham, Frances Vega and Judy (Roy) Schulte. Doe Doe had worked in the Custodial Department of the West Allegheny School District for over 24 years. Friends will be received in the MOODY FUNERAL HOME, Route 30, Clinton Monday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. where services will be held Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will follow in the Hopewell-Hebron Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 12, 2020
