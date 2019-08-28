Home

DOLORES J. DeMAGLIO


1932 - 2019
Age 86, formerly of Penn Hills, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.  A daughter of the late Michael and Angeline Chinsoni Roselli, she was born in Pittsburgh on December 28, 1932. A longtime resident of Penn Hills, Dolores had been a member of Saint Gerard Majella. She loved attending Italian days at Kennywood, watching Wheel of Fortune, and spending time with her dog, Lexi. Survivors include a son and daughter-in-law, Mark and Pam DeMaglio of West Newton; three grandchildren, Jennifer (Mark) Cain of Elizabeth, Tanner Beruh of Plum, and Jake Beruh of Wall, PA; two great-grandchildren, Ethan Cain and Logan Cain, both of Elizabeth; and several nieces and nephews.  In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Anthony DeMaglio on May 18, 2011; a daughter, Michelle DeMaglio; and a sister, Anna Marie DeMaglio. Arrangements are entrusted to the FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 724-929-5300, 700 Broad Avenue, Belle Vernon. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in Saint Gerard Majella, 121 Dawn Drive, Verona, PA  15147. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
