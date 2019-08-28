Home

John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:45 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:30 AM
Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church
DOLORES J. GORRA


1931 - 2019
DOLORES J. GORRA Obituary
GORRA DOLORES J.

Age 88, on Monday, August 26, 2019 of Baldwin Borough. Survived by her nieces Charlene  (Dave Novak) George, whom she raised, and Lisa (Auggie) Cook; and five great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lamya (Ashear) Gorra; her sister and brother-in-law, George and Mildred George; her dear cousins James Ashear and Phillip Ashear; and her beloved dog, Bixey "Bubber".  Dolores was a devout Catholic. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019
