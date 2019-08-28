|
|
GORRA DOLORES J.
Age 88, on Monday, August 26, 2019 of Baldwin Borough. Survived by her nieces Charlene (Dave Novak) George, whom she raised, and Lisa (Auggie) Cook; and five great-nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Samuel and Lamya (Ashear) Gorra; her sister and brother-in-law, George and Mildred George; her dear cousins James Ashear and Phillip Ashear; and her beloved dog, Bixey "Bubber". Dolores was a devout Catholic. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Wendelin Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 28, 2019