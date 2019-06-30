KNAPP DOLORES J. (MAUTINO)

Age 85, of North Versailles, died Saturday June 29, 2019, at home. She was born January 15, 1934 in Rillton, a daughter of the late Joseph and Margaret Mautino and was also preceded in death by a sister and brother, Geraldine and Robert Mautino. She is survived by her husband, Louis Knapp; her children, Linda L (Domenico) Knapp and Dean A. Knapp; her grandchildren, Dina (Luigi) Tommasino, Jamie M(Michael) Chiappetta, and Loren DeMarco (fiancé Nick Buchheit); her great-grandchildren, Marco and Serena Tommasino and Luca and Madelaina Chiappetta; a brother, Joseph Mautino; also nieces and nephews. Friends will be received, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m., Monday, at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083, where a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday. Entombment will be in Penn Lincoln Memorial Park. For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.