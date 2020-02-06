|
LAUGHLIN DOLORES J. (PASTORIUS)
Age 91, went to be with the Lord on Monday, February 3, 2020. Dolores (Do) had resided for most of her life in the community of Jefferson Hills, alongside her best friend and beloved husband of 60 years, Elmer O. Laughlin, who preceded her in death. Dolores retired as a Registered Nurse from McKeesport Hospital, after a nearly 50 year nursing career in which she touched countless lives. She continued her involvement in the nursing community as an active member of the Nurses Alumni Association, serving many years as Treasurer. Most recently, she was a resident of Redstone Highland in North Huntington, where she made many new friends and received so much loving care from her fellow nurses. Above all, she was an incredible mother and trusted friend, that devoted her life to caring for, and loving others. She will be warmly remembered by many for her kindness and compassion. Dolores is survived by her loving children, Leslie (Dave) Wright, Lloyd (Lori) Laughlin, and Larry (Debbie) Laughlin; grandchildren, David (Katie) Wright, Danielle (Jeff) Kessler, Michael (Maria) Laughlin, Lindsey (Angelo) Mirabile, and Leah (Ben) Hittie; and great-grandchildren, Aida, Eliza and Sam Wright, Andy and Melody Kessler, Luca and Nico Mirabile, and Olivia Laughlin; and siblings, Alberta Bour and Donald Pastorius. Dolores was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Marie Pastorius; husband, Elmer; and siblings; Emma Arch, George Pastorius, and Alfred Pastorius. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Road, Pleasant Hills. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 12 p.m. in the Funeral Home's Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Redstone Highland Benevolent Care Fund at 12921 Redstone Drive, North Huntingdon, PA 15642 or online at http://redstonehighlands.org/Giving/make_a_gift.html. Online condolences at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020