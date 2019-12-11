|
MARASCO DOLORES J. "DEE" (ZOFCIN)
On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Dolores J. "Dee" (Zofcin) Marasco, age 85, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved mother of James W. Marasco, Donna J. (Jeffrey) Kencec, and the late Guy A. Marasco III; grandmother of Tammy, Tarah, Abby (Scott), Katie, Guy IV, Tom, and the late Ryan P. Marasco; great-grandmother of Ashley, Lilly, Quinn, and Max; sister of Paulette Stein, Paul Zofcin, and the late Roseanne Stanley and Joseph Zofcin, Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dee was a very loving, caring, and selfless person. She loved her family dearly. Dee was a housekeeper at Southside Hospital for over 30 years and was very dedicated to the Catholic Church throughout most of her life. No visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Nativity Church. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. If desired, the family requests donations in Dee's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019