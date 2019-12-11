Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
5636 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
412-655-4600
Memorial Mass
Friday, Dec. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Nativity Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES MARASCO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES J. "DEE" (ZOFCIN) MARASCO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES J. "DEE" (ZOFCIN) MARASCO Obituary
MARASCO DOLORES J. "DEE" (ZOFCIN)

On Sunday, December 8, 2019, Dolores J. "Dee" (Zofcin) Marasco, age 85, of Baldwin Boro. Beloved mother of James W. Marasco, Donna J. (Jeffrey) Kencec, and the late Guy A. Marasco III; grandmother of Tammy, Tarah, Abby (Scott), Katie, Guy IV, Tom, and the late Ryan P. Marasco; great-grandmother of Ashley, Lilly, Quinn, and Max; sister of Paulette Stein, Paul Zofcin, and the late Roseanne Stanley and Joseph Zofcin, Jr.; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dee was a very loving, caring, and selfless person. She loved her family dearly. Dee was a housekeeper at Southside Hospital for over 30 years and was very dedicated to the Catholic Church throughout most of her life. No visitation. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Nativity Church. Arrangements by GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., (412) 655-4600. If desired, the family requests donations in Dee's name to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101-9908. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Griffith Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now