MINSTER DOLORES J.
Dolores J. Minster, 85, of Plum (formerly of Dorseyville) passed away on Friday, December 6, 2019 at her home with her devoted daughter and grandson by her side. Beloved Wife of the late Ralph R. Minster. Loving Mother of Ralph (Margaret) Minster and Deborah (the late Steve) Vernon. Grandmother of Joshua Vernon, Monica (Joseph) Eader, Ryan Minster, and Ralph Minster, III. Great-Grandmother of Avenleigh, Lynne, Joseph, Hannah, and Angelica. Sister of James (Shirley) Roncevich, Frank (Joan) Roncevich, and the late Rose Patrick, William, George, Paul, and Thomas Roncevich. Dolores was a member of St. Irenaeus Catholic Church and the former Dorseyville Ladies Auxillary. She enjoyed gardening, baking cookies, the Pittsburgh Pirates and Steelers, and her family and friends meant everything to her. She was a former Wal-Mart employee in the Waterworks for the last 10 years. She will be missed by her four legged friend, Samara. Friends and relatives will be received on Monday, December 9, 2019 from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the BURKET-TRUBY FUNERAL HOME CREMATION & ALTERNATIVE SERVICES INC. 421 Allegheny Ave. Oakmont. Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, December 10, 2019, 10 a.m. St. Irenaeus Catholic Church. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Dorseyville Fire Department, 100 Charles Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15238
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019