Of Munhall, on June 17, 2019, age 86. Beloved wife of the late Donald F. Tilves; loving mother of Donald (Kimberly) Tilves, David (Deb) Tilves and Denise (Rick) Michael; sister of Katherine Redinger, Bernice Nevitt, Florence Welesko and the late Helen, Anne, Marie, Sr. Lil and Sr. Teresa; grandmother of Zachary, Curtis, Shane, Arli, Natalie and Nicole. Dee was the Director of Nursing at Eldercrest Nursing Home in Munhall. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Friday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. where a Blessing Service will be held at 11:00 a.m.  In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to John J. Kane Regional Centers Foundation, 955 Rivermont Drive, Pittsburgh, PA 15207. www.swgfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 19, 2019
