MORGAN DOLORES J. "DEE" "TOOTSIE" (SHIPLEY)

Age 82, of East McKeesport, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019. Wife of the late Robert R. "Dick" Morgan Sr.; a son, David Edward Morgan; mother of Cindy (Martin) Busija, Rick (Shari) Morgan, Sally Rettger (Jeff), Kathy Berger, Patty (Sean) Marks and the late David Edward Morgan; mother-in-law of the late Donald Berger; grandmother of Jennifer (Jason) Posey, Samantha Morgan, Martin (Laura) Busija, Robert Morgan III, Rachel Rettger (Michael), Jessica Berger, Chad Rettger, Ian Marks, and Nathan Marks; great-grandmother of Kyle and Natalie Grace DePugh; sister of Mary Lou (Martin) Fichtenmayer and the late Paul, Ralph, and Robert Shipley; also nieces and nephews. Dee was a former employee of East Allegheny School District and a member of Linway United Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Services 11 a.m., Wednesday in Linway United Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Alzheimer's Research, Ma's Pantry, Linway United Presbyterian Church, or Family Hospice and Palliative Care. For online condolences please visit:

snyderfuneralservices.com