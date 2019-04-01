Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
412-823-8083
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Forgie-Snyder Funeral Home
1032 Broadway
East McKeesport, PA 15035
Service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Linway United Presbyterian Church
DOLORES J. "TOOTSIE" "DEE" (SHIPLEY) MORGAN

DOLORES J. "TOOTSIE" "DEE" (SHIPLEY) MORGAN Obituary
MORGAN DOLORES J. "DEE" "TOOTSIE" (SHIPLEY)

Age 82, of East McKeesport, passed away Saturday, March 30, 2019.  Wife of the late Robert R. "Dick" Morgan Sr.; a son, David Edward Morgan; mother of Cindy (Martin) Busija, Rick (Shari) Morgan, Sally Rettger (Jeff), Kathy Berger, Patty (Sean) Marks and the late David Edward Morgan; mother-in-law of the late Donald Berger; grandmother of Jennifer (Jason) Posey, Samantha Morgan, Martin (Laura) Busija, Robert Morgan III, Rachel Rettger (Michael), Jessica Berger, Chad Rettger, Ian Marks, and Nathan Marks; great-grandmother of Kyle and Natalie Grace DePugh; sister of Mary Lou (Martin) Fichtenmayer and the late Paul, Ralph, and Robert Shipley; also nieces and nephews.  Dee was a former employee of East Allegheny School District and a member of Linway United Presbyterian Church. Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m., Tuesday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083. Services 11 a.m., Wednesday in Linway United Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers, a contribution can be made to Alzheimer's Research, Ma's Pantry, Linway United Presbyterian Church, or Family Hospice and Palliative Care. For online condolences please visit: 


snyderfuneralservices.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 1, 2019
