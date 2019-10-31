Home

POWERED BY

Services
Warchol Funeral Home Inc
3060 Washington Pike
Bridgeville, PA 15017
412-221-3333
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES TUROCY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES J. "DOLLY" TUROCY

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES J. "DOLLY" TUROCY Obituary
TUROCY DOLORES J. "DOLLY"

Of South Fayette Twp., 90, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019, with her family at her side. She was married to Elmer, her late husband, for 55 wonderful years. Dolly was the daughter of the late Martha and Stanley "Brownie" Drost of Lawrenceville, and sister of the late Edward and Henry Drost of Cleveland, Ohio. She now joins Elmer, the Love of Her Life, and their infant daughter, Debra Lynn in the Arms of the Lord. Dolly is survived by her two sons, Richard (Cathy) and Raymond (Elizabeth); four grandchildren, Amy, Christie, Nicole, and Erin; and seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Lana, Josh, Sammie, Jake, Foster and Elizabeth. Dolly truly enjoyed life, and in her day, never met a party, picnic, or polka she didn't love. She crocheted afghans for family and friends for every occasion; was a master crossword puzzle fan; loved reading, a student of history - especially WW2; and a true "aficionado" of the TV show "Mash". Unfortunately, many of these interests suffered when she was stricken with severe Macular Degeneration a few years back. She and Elmer always cared for and doted on each other in a way that was remarkable. They shared in home projects, dedication to their "yard work" while maintaining their home meticulously. Friends and family would always tease that "you could always eat off her floors"! Her wishes were that she wanted no viewing or services, with interment to be private for family at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. She did ask, if you desire, to make a contribution in her name to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Her last request was simply that "we throw a party afterward... and think of me". Mom... we certainly will be happy to grant your wish! Arrangements entrusted to WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -