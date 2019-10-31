|
TUROCY DOLORES J. "DOLLY"
Of South Fayette Twp., 90, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2019, with her family at her side. She was married to Elmer, her late husband, for 55 wonderful years. Dolly was the daughter of the late Martha and Stanley "Brownie" Drost of Lawrenceville, and sister of the late Edward and Henry Drost of Cleveland, Ohio. She now joins Elmer, the Love of Her Life, and their infant daughter, Debra Lynn in the Arms of the Lord. Dolly is survived by her two sons, Richard (Cathy) and Raymond (Elizabeth); four grandchildren, Amy, Christie, Nicole, and Erin; and seven great-grandchildren, Ella, Lana, Josh, Sammie, Jake, Foster and Elizabeth. Dolly truly enjoyed life, and in her day, never met a party, picnic, or polka she didn't love. She crocheted afghans for family and friends for every occasion; was a master crossword puzzle fan; loved reading, a student of history - especially WW2; and a true "aficionado" of the TV show "Mash". Unfortunately, many of these interests suffered when she was stricken with severe Macular Degeneration a few years back. She and Elmer always cared for and doted on each other in a way that was remarkable. They shared in home projects, dedication to their "yard work" while maintaining their home meticulously. Friends and family would always tease that "you could always eat off her floors"! Her wishes were that she wanted no viewing or services, with interment to be private for family at Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery. She did ask, if you desire, to make a contribution in her name to St. Jude's Research Hospital for Children, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Her last request was simply that "we throw a party afterward... and think of me". Mom... we certainly will be happy to grant your wish! Arrangements entrusted to WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com.
