FUSCA DOLORES JEAN "LOLA" (WALENDZIEWICZ)

Of Forest Hills, age 81, passed away peacefully at her home on Wednesday, April 3, 2019. She was born in Braddock on July 11, 1937, and raised in Swissvale; a daughter of the late Paul and Anne Walendziewicz. After graduating from Swissvale High School, Dolores "Lola" worked as a secretary. She met her future husband, Joseph Fusca, and they married in 1956. She gave birth to two children, the beginning of her career as a housewife and mother. Lola loved life and was a very spiritual person. Most importantly, she loved family and friends, and she was the most devoted person to anyone who knew her. Her passion in life was her family. She was always involved in her children's' school projects, taking them to dance classes and major activities. She loved cooking and enjoyed having friends and family to her house for dinner. One was always welcome in Lola's house, no matter the day or time. Another fondness of Lola was dancing. If there was a wedding or party, she was the first one on the dance floor. Lola was a very compassionate person. She volunteered at senior homes, local schools and especially for St. Anselm Parish. Lola was the beloved wife of the late Joseph Fusca for 62 years; loving mother of Dianna (Robert) Ostroff of NC, and the late Joanne "Cha Cha" Adams; cherished grandmother of Leah Ostroff and Alexandra (Trey) Pendergrass; proud great-grandmother of Logan; sister of Joanne Wimbish, Michael (Karen) Walendziewicz and the late Paul (surviving spouse, Elaine) Walendziewicz; sister-in-law of Dolly Fusca, Tina (Jim) Suley, the late Sarah (Fred) Mariano, late John Fusca and late Joanna Christina Fusca. A visitation and Mass of Christian Burial will take place and be announced at a later date. Arrangements with PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY INC., Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350