DOLORES JEAN (ELM) HITE

Age 79, of North Versailles, formerly of Liberty Boro, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019 surrounded by her loved ones. She was born October 13, 1939 in McKeesport, a daughter of the late Raymond and Hilda Elm. She was a member of the Linway United Presbyterian Church in North Versailles and worked in the cafeteria at East Allegheny High School. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Leonard Quiggle; son, Timothy Quiggle; and brother, James McNelis. She is survived by her husband of over 34 years Robert Hite; sons, Leonard (Cindy), Gary (Teri), Randy (Connie) and Todd (Michelle) Quiggle; she was the adored Grandma of Jodi (David) Leitzell, Lenny Quiggle, Devon Quiggle, Krista (Meagan) Quiggle, Kaitlin (Chris) Matessa, Virginia Quiggle, Kristal (Derek) Johnson, Cara Quiggle, Todd Quiggle, Alyssa (Tyler) Ruhl, Timothy (Amber) Quiggle and Patrick Quiggle; great-grandchildren, Savannah, David, Alexa, Bryson, Ryder, Claire, Mason, Mariah, Alexander, Giovanna; brothers, William (Dolly) Elm and Wesley McNelis; sister, Sandy McLaughlin; sister-in-law, Lois Armstrong; and nieces and nephews. Friends and family will be received from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the FORGIE-SNYDER FUNERAL HOME, 1032 Broadway, East McKeesport, 412-823-8083.  A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Linway United Presbyterian Church in North Versailles. Interment will follow at Grandview Cemetery in North Versailles. Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Jude Hospital at . For online condolences, please visit www.snyderfuneralservices.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on May 30, 2019
