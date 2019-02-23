Home

DOLORES JEAN (GREKALSKIS) KACLIK

DOLORES JEAN (GREKALSKIS) KACLIK Obituary
KACLIK DOLORES JEAN (GREKALSKIS)

Age 88, of Ohio Township, passed peacefully on February 17, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. Dolores was born in Vandergrift, PA on January 29, 1931, to Louis and Martha (Planta) Grekalskis. She was a devoted wife and mother to her five children. She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, John Gabriel Kaclik (Gabe). Dolores leaves her children, Deb Kaclik (Deb Deal), Kevin (Cheryl) Kaclik, Marte (Al) Novak, Chris (Nancy) Kaclik, and John (Kim) Kaclik; her grandchildren, Rory (Becky), Corey, Kody (Jordin), Sara (Luke), Chelsea, Shane, Taylor, Alexis and Vanessa; her great-grandchildren, Leo Alexander and Skyler J. Incremation was conducted by STEPHEN M. BRADY FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh, PA. Arrangements are private at the family's request.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
