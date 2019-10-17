|
IVANISIN DOLORES K. "DOLLY"
Age 79, of the Northside, passed peacefully, on Monday, October 14, 2019, after suffering multiple long and hard-fought illnesses. Beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Ivanisin; loving mother of Mark (Christan) Ivanisin of Kilbuck Township and Collette (Donald) Nolan of Stowe Township; dear sister of Gloria (Jerome) Beck of Hopewell and Georgine (Mario) Guerriero of Ross Township; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Born and raised on Polish Hill, Dolly married and became a lifelong resident of the Northside. Starting her career as an operator for Bell Telephone Company, Dolly later spent many years in retail and customer service. Dolly lived simply and happily enjoying crocheting, playing bingo, puzzle books and listening to her favorite music in her spare time. She always looked forward to watching Steelers football and WWE wrestling on television and had an overwhelming love and affection for dogs. She loved and cherished her family and friends and her final thoughts were of her beloved Raymond. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019