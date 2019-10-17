Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
(412) 682-3445
For more information about
DOLORES IVANISIN
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
216 44th Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
10:30 AM
Immaculate Heart of Mary Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES IVANISIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES K. "DOLLY" IVANISIN

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES K. "DOLLY" IVANISIN Obituary
IVANISIN DOLORES K. "DOLLY"

Age 79, of the Northside, passed peacefully, on Monday, October 14, 2019, after suffering multiple long and hard-fought illnesses. Beloved wife of the late Raymond G. Ivanisin; loving mother of Mark (Christan) Ivanisin of Kilbuck Township and Collette (Donald) Nolan of Stowe Township; dear sister of Gloria (Jerome) Beck of Hopewell and Georgine (Mario) Guerriero of Ross Township; also survived by many nieces, nephews, grand-nieces and grand-nephews. Born and raised on Polish Hill, Dolly married and became a lifelong resident of the Northside. Starting her career as an operator for Bell Telephone Company, Dolly later spent many years in retail and customer service. Dolly lived simply and happily enjoying crocheting, playing bingo, puzzle books and listening to her favorite music in her spare time. She always looked forward to watching Steelers football and WWE wrestling on television and had an overwhelming love and affection for dogs. She loved and cherished her family and friends and her final thoughts were of her beloved Raymond. Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th Street, Lawrenceville, on Thursday, October 17, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Immaculate Heart of Mary Church on Friday, October 18, 2019, at 10:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Walter J Zalewski Funeral Home - Pittsburgh 44th St.
Download Now