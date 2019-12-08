|
KLEPEIS DOLORES
Suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019 Dolores of Beechview. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving mother of Thomas (Diane) Lahey and the late Kathleen Gromek. Sister of Patricia (Daniel) Galiszewski. Grandmother of Gregory, Paul (Yasmine), Johnathan, Ashley Gromek and Thomas Lahey. Great-grandmother of three. Relatives and friends received 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday in WILLIAM ECKELS F.H., 1923 Broadway Ave., Beechview. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena Church on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019