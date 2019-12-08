Home

DOLORES KLEPEIS

DOLORES KLEPEIS Obituary
KLEPEIS DOLORES

Suddenly on Saturday, December 7, 2019  Dolores of Beechview. Beloved wife of the late Stephen. Loving mother of Thomas (Diane) Lahey and the late Kathleen Gromek. Sister of Patricia (Daniel) Galiszewski. Grandmother of Gregory, Paul (Yasmine), Johnathan, Ashley Gromek and Thomas Lahey. Great-grandmother of three.  Relatives and friends received 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Monday in WILLIAM ECKELS F.H., 1923 Broadway Ave., Beechview. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Catherine of Siena Church on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 8, 2019
