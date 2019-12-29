|
KORDELLA DOLORES (SABATINI)
Age 82, currently of Whitehall, PA and formerly of Smock, PA passed away on Friday morning, December 27, 2019, in St. Clair Hospital in Mt. Lebanon with her loving family by her side following a brief illness. She was born in Smock on March 22, 1937, a daughter of Nazzareno and Maria Orsini Sabatini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Victor Paul Kordella on December 18, 2018. Dolores was formerly a member of St. Hedwig Catholic Church, Smock, where she served as a Eucharistic Minister, member of the choir, officer and member of Christian Mothers, and C.C.D. teacher. She became a member of St. John the Baptist, Perryopolis, PA upon the closing of St. Hedwig's Parish. She was a wonderful cook, baker, loving Wife, Mother, Nonna, and Great Nonna. Dolores was also a retired beautician who owned and operated her own beauty shop in Smock for a number of years. Dolores is survived by her children: son, Robert Kordella and his wife, Lindsey of Mt. Lebanon; daughter, Sherri Shanahan and her husband, Michael of Castle Shannon; grandchildren: Kelsey Giotta and her husband, Dennis of Massillon, OH, Kara Wockley and her husband, Ryan of Clinton, PA, Michael Shanahan of Castle Shannon; great-granddaughter, Margaret Giotta of Massillon, OH; sisters: Melvina Rohrer of Lancaster, PA and Josephine Hudik of Uniontown, PA; along with many nieces and nephews and their families. Dolores' family will receive friends from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, December 29, 2019 at the BLAIR-LOWTHER FUNERAL HOME, 305 Rear Independence Street, Perryopolis, PA. Prayers of Transfer will be held Monday at 10:00 a.m. followed by a Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, Perryopolis, PA with Father Efren Ambre, Celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Hedwig Cemetery, Smock, PA. The Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home at 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities. Online condolences are welcome at blair-lowther.com.