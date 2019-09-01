Home

DOLORES L. "DEE" TOLBERT

Age 84, of Pittsburgh, passed away on August 21, 2019, of natural causes. She is survived by her sister, Marlene Briskey; nephew, Rod Stewart (wife Katie); great-nephew, Ryan Stewart and Logan Nash; and niece, Courtney Briskey. She devoted her life to education and volunteer work. In addition to being a true Pittsburgher, she was an avid Pitt and Steelers fan and a world traveler. Dee was a private person and her expressed wishes were for no services and no memorial. Those wishing to honor her life may do so with a donation to the Humane Society of Pittsburgh or your local Community Food Bank. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 1, 2019
