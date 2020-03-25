WYZYKOWSKI DOLORES L.

Age 84, of Plum Boro, on Sunday, March 22, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John Wyzykowski; loving mother of Linda (Thomas) Stremple, Joseph (Cecilia) Wyzykowski, Nancy Essay, Diane (John) Matesic, and Phyllis (Greg) Duhan; grandmother of Rick, Stephen, B.J., Emily, Amber, and Stephanie; great-grandmother of Cali, Riley, Hailey, Caiden, Kyler, and Emmersyn; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by parents, Robert and Anna Kennedy; and six brothers, James, Francis, Robert, Donald, Ernest, and Kenneth Kennedy. Dolores was an avid reader who enjoyed word search and jigsaw puzzles. She was a member of Our Lady of Joy Catholic Church. In light of the current health concerns all visitations and services will be private. Dolores' family will hold a gathering to celebrate her life at a future time. Arrangements entrusted to JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC. (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL), 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society by visiting nationalmssociety.org. www.jobefuneralhome.com.