KUZMANKO DOLORES M.
On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Dolores age 93, formerly of Lawrencville. Wife of the late Roman Jr., Kuzmanko; beloved mother of Joseph (Nancy), Timothy (Sharon) Kuzmanko, Raeann Byerl, Jeffrey, Roman and Mary Kay Kuzmanko; and late Greg Kuzmanko; sister of Irene Siatkosky; also survived by 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME INC., Butler at 52nd Street. Visitation Tuesday, 2-8 p.m., with services to follow.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 11, 2019