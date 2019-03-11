Home

Services
John F. Murray Funeral Home
5175 Butler St
Pittsburgh, PA 15201-2606
(412) 781-7300
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME
Butler at 52nd Street
View Map
DOLORES M. KUZMANKO

DOLORES M. KUZMANKO Obituary
KUZMANKO DOLORES M.

On Saturday, March 9, 2019, Dolores age 93, formerly of Lawrencville. Wife of the late Roman Jr., Kuzmanko; beloved mother of Joseph (Nancy), Timothy (Sharon) Kuzmanko, Raeann Byerl, Jeffrey, Roman and Mary Kay Kuzmanko; and late Greg Kuzmanko; sister of Irene Siatkosky; also survived by 14 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild. Friends received at the JOHN F. MURRAY FUNERAL HOME INC., Butler at 52nd Street. Visitation Tuesday, 2-8 p.m., with services to follow.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2019
