LeGRAND DOLORES M. (VAN RYN)
Age 88, of Ross Twp., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Wife of the late Charles E. LeGrand; loving mother of Thomas J. LeGrand (Catherine), Linda M. Pawlak (Joseph), Dolores M. Young (Ronald), Michael E. LeGrand (Louise) and the late Charles F. "Skip" LeGrand; sister of Denise Schnelle (Gary) and Debbie Connors (Mark); also survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Epilepsy Foundation. Dee was retired from Sears and Horne's.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019