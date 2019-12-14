Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
DOLORES M. (VAN RYN) LeGRAND

DOLORES M. (VAN RYN) LeGRAND Obituary
LeGRAND DOLORES M. (VAN RYN)

Age 88, of Ross Twp., passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019. Wife of the late Charles E. LeGrand; loving mother of Thomas J. LeGrand (Catherine), Linda M. Pawlak (Joseph), Dolores M. Young (Ronald), Michael E. LeGrand (Louise) and the late Charles F. "Skip" LeGrand; sister of Denise Schnelle (Gary) and Debbie Connors (Mark); also survived by ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Friends received Monday, 2-4 and 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. at DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 806 Perry Hwy., North Hills. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sebastian Church Tuesday, 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to the Epilepsy Foundation. Dee was retired from Sears and Horne's.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 14, 2019
