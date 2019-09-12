Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
412-731-5001
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wolfe Memorial, Inc.
3604 Greensburg Pike
Pittsburgh, PA 15221
Memorial Mass
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
DOLORES M. PALUMBO


1925 - 2019
DOLORES M. PALUMBO Obituary
PALUMBO DOLORES M.

On Wednesday, September 11, 2019, age 94, of Wilkins Twp. Beloved wife of 70 years of Mario Palumbo; loving mother of Dennis Palumbo (Lynne) of Los Angeles, Susan Asti (the late Art) of Pittsburgh, and Mark Palumbo of Atlanta; cherished grandmother of Michael Asti of Pittsburgh and Daniel Palumbo of Cambridge, MA; sister of Joseph Lagnese, Jr. (Pat) of Allison Park; also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Dolores was born in Pittsburgh in 1925 to Joseph Lagnese, Sr. and Mary Mannella. In her youth she was an accomplished dancer. Later on she was an avid golfer and gardener, and she will be remembered as a great cook who loved entertaining family and friends. A memorial visitation will be held at WOLFE MEMORIAL, LLC, FOREST HILLS CHAPEL, 3604 Greensburg Pike, Pittsburgh, PA 15221, on Friday 4-8 p.m. Memorial Mass at St. John Fisher Church on Saturday at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial gifts to Family Hospice, 50 Moffett Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15243, www.familyhospicepa.org.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 12, 2019
