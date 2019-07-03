Home

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jul. 6, 2019
12:00 PM
Church of the Assumption
45 North Sprague Avenue
Bellevue, PA
View Map
Interment
Following Services
North Side Catholic Cemetery
DOLORES M. QUINN Obituary
QUINN DOLORES M.

In her 99th year, passed away peacefully on July 1, 2019 at the Vincentian Home. Dolores was the beloved wife of the late Raymond W. Quinn and the daughter of the late John P. and Emma (Fairley) Connors. A native Pittsburgher, Dolores and Raymond, a career military officer, lived in Italy, France and throughout the U.S. over a period of 30 years before retiring to Florida and ultimately returning to live out their lives in Pittsburgh. Dolores had the personality for building strong relationships and wonderful friendships at every duty station to which they were assigned. Colonel Quinn often noted that his successful military career was in large part the result of "Dolores's knack for winning the hearts of the General's to whom he reported and their wives". In retirement, Ray and Dolores continued to travel the world, especially enjoying trips to Ireland and Russia. To all who knew her, Dolores was a beloved friend, a kind and generous woman, spirited, of strong faith and an inquiring, open mind. To spend time with her was to know that you were always at the center of her undivided attention. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by sisters, Betty Skerlong, Audrey Trimmer and brother, John Connors. She is survived by her beloved "little sister", June Jacobs. Dolores leaves to mourn her passing and to celebrate her life well lived, loving son, Raymond (Susan) Quinn; granddaughters, Alison and Valerie Quinn, Jessica (Kelly) Maher and Julianne (Robin) Maiden, along with beloved great-grandchildren, Raymond and Emma Maiden and Kennedy and Madison Maher, all of Walla Walla, WA. She will be deeply missed by numerous admiring nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, her exceptional caregivers and special friends Lisa Bupp and Jackie Miller and pastoral caregiver and friend, Father John Joseph Gonchar, OSM. Family will receive visitors Friday, 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S, 3724 California at Cooper Aves., N.S. Funeral Mass at Church of the Assumption, 45 North Sprague Avenue, Bellevue, on Saturday, 12 p.m. Interment to follow at North Side Catholic Cemetery. Memorial donations may be directed to the Franciscan Friars, 232 South Home Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15202 or to a . www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 3, 2019
