ULICHNIE DOLORES M. (MISSENTZIS)
Of Turtle Creek, age 91, passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Daniel Ulichnie for 48 wonderful years; loving mother of Catherine (Lloyd) Davis, Mary (Dan) Roebuck, Patricia (Richard) Baldauf, Joann (James) Horvath, Daniel (Lori) Ulichnie, and John (Eileen) Ulichnie; cherished grandmother of Lloyd, Robert, and Richard Davis; Dan, David, Scott, and Michael Roebuck; Erin and Bryan Baldauf; Stephanie Pieleck; Jennifer Guthrie; Rachel Bachan; Tracey, Justin, David, and Carla Horvath; Daniel, Grace, Trevor, Martina, and Marko Ulichnie; adored great-grandmother of 28 and great-great-grandmother of one; sister of Michael Missentzis, Elizabeth Shearer, and Marian Stokes. Preceded in death by brothers, Gus and John Missentzis. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Dolores was a matriarch, who greatly treasured caring for her children and grandchildren. She would cook, and do anything she could for her family to bring a smile to their faces. After her loving husband, Dan passed away in 1996, she would travel often to spend time with her children. Dolores enjoyed reading, listening to sports, cooking, and traveling, including her most memorable trip to Italy. Friends welcome Tuesday from 2-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, TURTLE CREEK/MONROEVILLE CHAPEL, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350, where a Funeral Service will be held Wednesday at 11:30. Dolores will be laid to rest in Grand View Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 14, 2019