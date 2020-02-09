Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
412-835-1860
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
112 Fort Couch Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15241
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Anne Catholic Church
400 Hoodridge Dr
Castle Shannon, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES VILLAGE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES M. (BANCHANSKY) VILLAGE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES M. (BANCHANSKY) VILLAGE Obituary
VILLAGE DOLORES M. (BANCHANSKY)

Of Bethel Park, formerly of Duquesne, on her 88th birthday, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Paul A. Village Sr. Beloved mother of Paul A. Village Jr. (Barbara), of McCandless Twp., George P. Village (Sandra), of Charlotte, North Carolina and Mary Beth (John) Hartzell, of Bethel Park. Cherished sister of the late Mary Banyasz (the late William) and Eugene Banchansky (the late Marianne). Beloved grandmother of Paul G. Village (Katie), Emma Cencich (Sebastian), Johnny Hartzell and Abigail Hartzell. Great grandmother to Finn Michael Village. Family and friends welcome TUESDAY, February 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., 15241 (opposite Macy's South Hills Village) 412-835-1860. Mass of Christian Burial to follow on WEDNESDAY February 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Castle Shannon, PA 15234. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western PA Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E Carson St. #441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 (412-395-2873).


www.slaterfuneral.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Freyvogel-Slater Funeral Directors
Download Now