VILLAGE DOLORES M. (BANCHANSKY)
Of Bethel Park, formerly of Duquesne, on her 88th birthday, Saturday, February 8, 2020. Beloved wife of 51 years to the late Paul A. Village Sr. Beloved mother of Paul A. Village Jr. (Barbara), of McCandless Twp., George P. Village (Sandra), of Charlotte, North Carolina and Mary Beth (John) Hartzell, of Bethel Park. Cherished sister of the late Mary Banyasz (the late William) and Eugene Banchansky (the late Marianne). Beloved grandmother of Paul G. Village (Katie), Emma Cencich (Sebastian), Johnny Hartzell and Abigail Hartzell. Great grandmother to Finn Michael Village. Family and friends welcome TUESDAY, February 11, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at FREYVOGEL SLATER FUNERAL DIRECTORS, 112 Fort Couch Rd., 15241 (opposite Macy's South Hills Village) 412-835-1860. Mass of Christian Burial to follow on WEDNESDAY February 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., St. Anne Catholic Church, 400 Hoodridge Dr., Castle Shannon, PA 15234. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Western PA Chapter of the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, 333 E Carson St. #441E, Pittsburgh, PA 15219 (412-395-2873).
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020