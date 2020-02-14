|
HUTTON DOLORES MAE (DUNKLE)
Age 85, of Brookline, on February 12, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Jack; loving mother of John (Beth), Cynthia Drusbasky (Paul), David, Richard, the late Steven Hutton and Joanne Malek; dear sister of Harry, Will and Martha; adoring grandmother of Steve, Carol, Michael, Paul, Timothy, Melissa, Jason, Natasha, Nathan, Anastasia and Rachael; cherished great-grandmother of 14; proud great-great-grandmother of five. Dot was a devoted longtime member of Grandview Church of God, 1901 Fallowfield Ave., Pgh., PA. 15216, where friends shall be received Saturday from 11 a.m. until the 2 p.m. funeral service. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to Water for life - LIFE Outreach International, PO Box 982000, Ft. Worth, TX 76182 are suggested. Arrangements by BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 14, 2020