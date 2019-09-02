Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
412-531-4000
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
L. Beinhauer & Son Co.
2630 West Liberty Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15216
Prayer Service
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
11:00 AM
Jefferson Memorial Park Chapel
DOLORES MAE "DEE" REYNOLDS

DOLORES MAE "DEE" REYNOLDS Obituary
REYNOLDS DOLORES MAE "DEE"

Age 92, of Dormont, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Reynolds; loving mother of Don Reynolds and Susan Clark; dear sister of Viola Trent and the late Betty Little; also survived by seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412 531-4000, Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer service Thursday, 11 a.m. in Jefferson Memorial Park Chapel. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
