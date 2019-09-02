|
REYNOLDS DOLORES MAE "DEE"
Age 92, of Dormont, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph C. Reynolds; loving mother of Don Reynolds and Susan Clark; dear sister of Viola Trent and the late Betty Little; also survived by seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS. Family and friends welcome at 2630 West Liberty Avenue, Dormont, 412 531-4000, Wednesday, 2-8 p.m. Funeral prayer service Thursday, 11 a.m. in Jefferson Memorial Park Chapel. Please view or add tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019