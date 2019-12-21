|
MATVIA-MOELLER DOLORES MARIE "LORI"
Of North Braddock, age 90, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Paul John Matvia. Loving mother of James (Jane) Matvia of FL, John (Tina) Matvia of NC, Rick Matvia of FL and the late Paul Emanuel Matvia of FL. Grandmother of Bernadette Matvia-Porter, Mica Matvia, Lisa Mata, and Dynel Matvia. Great-grandmother of Ellis Porter, Tate Porter, and Vivienne Porter. Sister of the late Walter Quinten and the late Francis Quinten. Lori worked for over ten years in the housekeeping department at the Holiday Inn, Braddock Hills. She, together with her loving husband, Paul, rented and worked Scotts Grille in North Braddock. Lori greatly enjoyed playing bingo. Friends welcome Saturday from 6-8 p.m. and Sunday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, INC., 700 Linden Ave. at Cable, East Pittsburgh, 412-824-8800, where a Funeral Service will be held Monday at 10:30 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 21, 2019