MITTELMEIER DOLORES "SIS"

Age 89, peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 of Brentwood. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Alvin C. Mittelmeier; loving mother of Judy (Bob) Sproat, Terry (Fran) Carik, Diane (Bill) Wilson, Mark (Diane), Cynthia Mittelmeier (Chris Curtis) and Matt Mittelmeier; proud grandmother of Eileen, Elizabeth, Justin, Nate, Andrea, Alex, Adam, Brent, Ben, Leah, Aaron, Sarah and Jonathan; great-grandmother of 23; daughter of the late Emma and John Miller; sister of the late Jack and Robert Miller; sister-in-law of Helen and Joann Miller; cousin of Lillian (the late Nick) Poljack and Ruth Maloney. Sis was a longtime advocate for children with special needs and an active community volunteer. Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2-6 p.m. and Friday, March 1, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. All are welcome to share memories during visitation on Friday at 6:30 p.m. Funeral prayer on Saturday morning at 9:45. Mass of Christian Burial in St. Sylvester Church at 10:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, family suggests contributions to Emmaus Community of Pittsburgh, 2821 Sarah Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203. Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com