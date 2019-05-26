SWARTWORTH DOLORES P. (LOWE)

Age 88, formerly of Fineview, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, May 24, 2019. Wife of the late Robert Swartworth and James Robert Reeping, Sr.; loving mother of Rose McMahon, Debbie Schnepp (Les), James Robert Reeping, Jr., (Deborah), Michael A. Reeping (Rose), Shirley A. Heller (the late Wayne, Jr.), Linda Ehrenberger (George), Frank Swartworth, and Diane Beam (Dave); stepmother of Robert Swartworth (Kelly); proud grandma of 18 and great-grandma of 19; sister of Margie Douglass (Danny), Alberta McGuire (Mike), Albert Lowe (Connie) and the late William Lowe; daughter of the late Rose Lowe and her fathers, Frank and Albert Lowe. Family and friends will be received at the H.P. BRANDT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1032 Perry Highway, Ross Township, (412-364-4444). Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated in St. Peter's Church, Arch Street. Entombment will follow in Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery, Ross Township. In lieu of flowers, family suggests memorial donations to the Go Fund Me pages for Dolores's son, Frank Swartworth, given his special needs. For visitation, service details and to view Dolores's life story, please visit the funeral home website at www.brandtfuneralhome.com.