LIDDELL DOLORES (YOUNG) PAYNE
Age 72, of Pittsburgh passed away on November 14, 2019. Wife of Robert Liddell; sister of Bob (Cynthia) Young and also survived by many nieces, nephews; great-nieces, and great-nephews. She was preceded in death by parents, Ernest and Hedwig Young; siblings, Ernest Young and Lillian Silvas. Dolores was the owner of Allegheny Hearing Instruments, Past President of Monroeville Rotary, and an avid street rodder. Friends will be received Sunday, November 17, 2019, from 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) 445 Beatty Road, Monroeville (412-856-4747). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Word of God Parish, 7446 McClure Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15218 on Monday, November 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Plum Creek Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Rotary District 7300 Foundation, care of Virginia Finnegan, 228 Jefferson Lane, Cranberry Twp., PA 16066. www.jobefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 15, 2019