PEARSON DOLORES
Dolores, 89, of Rennerdale, died Saturday, January 11, 2020, in Virginia. She was born May 7, 1930, in McDonald, a daughter of the late Marcell J. and Alfreda Baird Dufresne. Mrs. Pearson was a member of First Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale. Prior to her retirement, she had worked as an order processor for Deluxe Check Printers, and also worked as a beautician for Joseph Horne Co. Salon and later had her own beauty shop. She enjoyed bowling, the Garden Club and playing cards with the Rennerdale and Oakdale Card Clubs. Surviving are her daughters, Sandra (Randy) Hauck and Linda Ledbetter, both of Virginia; and one granddaughter, Lauren Hauck. She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold S. Pearson '2010'; her son, Scott Harold Pearson; her brothers, David and Albert Dufresne. Friends will be received Thursday, January 16, 2020, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. in the THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale (724-693-2800). A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the First Presbyterian Church of Rennerdale, 151 Noblestown Road, Carnegie, PA 15106. Interment will follow in Robinson Run Cemetery, McDonald. Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 16, 2020