Home

POWERED BY

Services
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
(412) 504-2000
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Anthony M Musmanno Funeral Home, Inc.
941 McCoy Road
Mc Kees Rocks, PA 15136
View Map
Memorial Mass
Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Malachy Church
Resources
More Obituaries for DOLORES PERRI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DOLORES PERRI

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DOLORES PERRI Obituary
PERRI DOLORES

On Friday, November 1, 2019, Dolores age 88, of Robinson Township. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Perri; loving mother of Joseph R. (Joy) Perri, and Christine (Michael) Michelangelo and the late Dianne Krymowski; cherished grandmother of Jenell (Jared) Skemp, David Krymowski, Deanna (Joshua) Konesni, Derek Krymowski, Joe Perri, Jenna (Alex) Clements, Julie Perri and Dominic Michelangelo; daughter of the late John and Mary Petrelli; sister of Jackie Weinstein, Lucille Rodi and the late MaryAnn Lachowicz. For more than 30 years, Dolores worked alongside her daughter at her dental practice. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Church and the Junior Aide Society of Ohio Valley Hospital. Dolores was an exceptional cook who loved nothing more than preparing homemade dinners and spending time with her family. Family and friends received at ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, (941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks) Monday, November 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial Mass St. Malachy Church Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of DOLORES's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
- ADVERTISEMENT -