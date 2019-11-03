|
PERRI DOLORES
On Friday, November 1, 2019, Dolores age 88, of Robinson Township. Beloved wife of Joseph A. Perri; loving mother of Joseph R. (Joy) Perri, and Christine (Michael) Michelangelo and the late Dianne Krymowski; cherished grandmother of Jenell (Jared) Skemp, David Krymowski, Deanna (Joshua) Konesni, Derek Krymowski, Joe Perri, Jenna (Alex) Clements, Julie Perri and Dominic Michelangelo; daughter of the late John and Mary Petrelli; sister of Jackie Weinstein, Lucille Rodi and the late MaryAnn Lachowicz. For more than 30 years, Dolores worked alongside her daughter at her dental practice. She was an active member of Holy Trinity Church and the Junior Aide Society of Ohio Valley Hospital. Dolores was an exceptional cook who loved nothing more than preparing homemade dinners and spending time with her family. Family and friends received at ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, (941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks) Monday, November 4 from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Memorial Mass St. Malachy Church Tuesday, November 5 at 10 a.m. Please view the family's online guestbook at www.musmannofh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 3, 2019