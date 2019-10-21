|
|
PINGREE DOLORES (DRAZKIEWICZ)
Of West Mifflin, passed away on Sunday, October 20, 2019, age 90. Beloved wife of the late Samuel A. Pingree; loving mother of Kathy (Joe) O'Hanlon, Diane (John) Majernik and Marty (Chris) Pingree; grandmother of Chip (Angie) O'Hanlon, Brady O'Hanlon, Matt (Emily) O'Hanlon, Colin O'Hanlon, Dan (Alisha) Majernik, Jonathan (Jenn) Majernik, Max (Jess) Majernik, Nick (Caitlyn) Majernik, Lee Pingree and Devin Pingree; sister of the late Henry Drak; also survived by 20 great-grandchildren. Dolly was an avid Pittsburgh sports fan, especially for the Steelers. She was a Ladies of Charity member for over 25 years at Resurrection Church. Dolly lovingly kept up the Polish Christmas Traditions for her appreciative family. She will always be remembered for her excellent stuffed cabbage and nut rolls. Friends received SAVOLSKIS-WASIK-GLENN FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3501 Main Street, Munhall, Tuesday 2 to 4 and 6 to 9 p.m. Funeral Mass Wednesday 10 a.m., Resurrection Church, West Mifflin. www.swgfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 21, 2019