DOLORES R. "DOLLY" (SPEICHER) MOZURAK

Age 91, on Friday, April 19, 2019, of Carrick. Wife of the late Harry J. Mozurak; mother of Mary Ellen Nicely, Donna, Louis, Sr., Harry, Jr., and James Mozurak, Elaine Kozy, and Janet Davis; sister of the late Rose Mary Jacob and Joseph Speicher; also survived by many grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her special friend, Judy, and her best friend, Misty. Visitation Monday 2-8 p.m. at the BORON FUNERAL HOME, INC., 1719 Brownsville Road. Funeral Prayers on Tuesday at 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish at St. Basil Church at 10:30 a.m. 


Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 21, 2019
