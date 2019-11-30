Home

Age 90, on Thursday, November 28, 2019, of Baldwin. Wife of Domenic J. Scapes; mother of Domenic R. (Kathleen) Scapes and Debra G. (Dennis) Hirsh; grandmother of  Sean Scapes, Erin (Rick) Harbaugh, Chad (Marisa) Hirsh and Alyssa (Ryan) Moore; great-grandmother of Nolan Harbaugh; sister of the late Eugene, Helen, Eugenia, Stanley and Phyllis.  Dee was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, Post 1810.  She loved to spend time with her grandchildren and she will be greatly missed.  Friends will be received at the JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227 on Monday, December 2, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.  Funeral prayer on Tuesday morning at 9:45.  Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Apostles Parish, St. Albert the Great Church at 10:30 a.m.  If desired family suggests contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memorials Processing, Memphis, TN 38105.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 30, 2019
